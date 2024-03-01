russians shell Kherson from the occupied left bank
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy forces are shelling the city of Kherson from the occupied left bank of the Dnipro River.
russia is shelling Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. This was reported by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports .
Kherson is under enemy fire! The russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. A series of explosions occurred in the coastal areas.
Be careful! Stay away from windows
