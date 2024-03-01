$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

russians shell Kherson from the occupied left bank

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34064 views

Enemy forces are shelling the city of Kherson from the occupied left bank of the Dnipro River.

russians shell Kherson from the occupied left bank

russia is shelling Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. This was reported by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports .

Kherson is under enemy fire! The russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. A series of explosions occurred in the coastal areas.
Be careful! Stay away from windows

- said Roman Mrochko.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Kherson
