Prokudin shows the consequences of occupants' shelling of an apartment building in Kherson

On February 28, the enemy shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, a shell hit an apartment building. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .

Last night, Russian troops shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. "They hit an apartment building, - the statement said.

Details

A 32-year-old man was hit in his own home. He was taken to the hospital with a blast injury and a shoulder wound.

Recall

As a result of shelling by the Russian army on February 28 in Kherson region, one person was killed, two more were wounded, and there are destructions. In Kherson, the enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility.