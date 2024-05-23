Russians run out of Kalibr cruise missile carriers in Crimea - Pletenchuk

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 28833 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 96778 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142899 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147686 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242801 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172589 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164163 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148130 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221533 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112993 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 51311 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 70800 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109226 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 42869 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 76546 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242801 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221533 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207962 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233917 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220960 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 28861 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 22033 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 27720 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109231 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112264 views
Russians run out of Kalibr cruise missile carriers in Crimea - Pletenchuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20644 views

The last Russian ship capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles in Crimea, the Cyclone, was hit, leaving Russia without such carriers on the occupied peninsula.

The Russians have run out of Kalibr cruise missile carriers in Crimea. The last ship that could carry such missiles was destroyed by the Defense Forces. This was announced on Thursday by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"They ran out of carriers (Kalibr - ed.) in Crimea, because the last one was the Cyclone, which was destroyed in Crimea. However, even it was a kind of carrier with an asterisk, because during its time as part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, it never launched a single missile. This does not reduce the value of this asset in terms of its destruction, because they would probably have brought it back to working order at some point anyway. But there are still other carriers in the Black Sea that are based in Novorossiysk. One of the submarines, which is not a carrier, has been put to sea, but this information is still being verified," Pletenchuk said.

He added that some Russian ships left Crimea yesterday and arrived in Novorossiysk.

"These are auxiliary vessels, which apparently also decided to redeploy, given the danger in Crimea. Otherwise, the situation remains stable," Pletenchuk added.

According to him, the occupiers cannot withdraw all the ships from Crimea because there is no place to put them in other locations.

Recall

On Monday, May 20, the media reportedthat the Russian navy ship Cyclone with Kalibr cruise missiles was attacked near Sevastopol in Crimea.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmedthat the Ukrainian Defense Forces had hit a Russian Cyclone missile ship in Sevastopol on the night of May 19.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
sevastopolSevastopol

