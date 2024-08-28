Russians poisoned the Seim River, which flows into the Desna - State Fisheries Agency

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126413 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131123 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215406 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162321 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158289 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145289 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207591 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112642 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195140 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105213 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Russians poisoned the Seim River, which flows into the Desna - State Fisheries Agency

Russians poisoned the Seim River, which flows into the Desna - State Fisheries Agency

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32459 views

The maximum permissible concentrations of pollutants were recorded in the Sejm River due to the discharge of unknown waste by the Russians. The pollution spread throughout the river in Sumy region and reached Chernihiv region.

The Russians caused large-scale pollution of the Seim River by dumping waste of unknown substances. The water has been found to contain exceeding the maximum permissible concentrations of pollutants, including ammonium and suspended solids. This was stated by the State Agency  for the Development of Land Reclamation, Fisheries and Food Programs, UNN reports.

Details

The Agency said that according to the results of hydrochemical analysis of surface water samples in Sejm, the maximum permissible concentrations of pollutants, in particular ammonium, were exceeded.

Experts assume that the Russians dumped unknown waste into the river, which led to massive fish deaths due to the low content of oxygen dissolved in the water.

As of August 27, the contamination spread across the entire Seim River in Sumy Oblast and reached Chernihiv Oblast, where black water, rotting smell, ammonia and dead fish were spotted near Baturyn.

In this regard, the Konotop District Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations decided to temporarily ban (until further notice) swimming, fishing and the use of water for household needs from the Seim River in the territory of Novoslobidska, Bochechkivska, Popivska rural, Burynska, Putivlska, Krolevetska urban territorial communities

 - stated in the Agency.

Currently, the State Fisheries Agency's fish protection patrols, together with other government agencies, are taking all the necessary measures to eliminate the consequences of the environmental disaster.

In particular, work is underway to collect and bury dead fish in compliance with all necessary sanitary standards.

AddendumAddendum

Earlier , Vyshgorod Mayor Oleksiy Momot reported on his Facebook page that toxic substances flowing from Russia were found in the Desna River. The Kyiv Regional Commission banned swimming and fishing in the Desna River and its bays in Brovary and Vyshhorod districts.

Momot has now deleted his post.

Subsequently, the Kyiv RMA stated that the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Capital District did not find any exceedance of the maximum permissible concentrations of organic and mineral substances in the Desna River within the Kyiv region.

However, residents of the region were still advised not to use water from the river, swim or fish.

For reference

The Seim River flows within the Belgorod and Kursk regions of Russia, and also in Ukraine - within Sumy (Sumy, Konotop districts) and Chernihiv regions (Koryukiv, Nizhyn districts). 

It is the leftmost and largest tributary of the Desna River, which flows from the Smolensk Upland and flows into the Dnipro River above Kyiv.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

