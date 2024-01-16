Russians massively try to obtain Moldovan citizenship amid war - Reuters

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102232 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112733 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142922 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139640 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177430 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172102 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284500 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178274 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167284 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148871 views

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 41034 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 73654 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 33499 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 43937 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 63583 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 102232 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284500 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251765 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236849 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262044 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 63583 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142922 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107331 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107293 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123367 views
Russians massively try to obtain Moldovan citizenship amid war - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24923 views

Moldova faces a surge in Russian citizenship applications amid Russia's war against Ukraine

Moldovan authorities said on Monday that they are having difficulty coping with the sharp increase in the number of applications for citizenship to Russian citizens during the war, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

"Given the sharp increase (in the number) of requests for Moldovan citizenship, the agency asks the government to extend the deadline for processing applications to six months" instead of the current 20 days, the government agency, which, among other things, deals with citizenship and passports, said.

"The geopolitical situation in the region created by Russia's war against Ukraine has led to an increase in the number of people wishing to obtain Moldovan citizenship," the ministry said in a statement.

The agency reported that 70% of the applicants were Russian citizens and 20% were Ukrainians, without providing specific figures on the number of applicants for Moldovan citizenship.

Moldova's pro-European government has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its eastern neighbor, in 2022.

Russia will try to destabilize the situation in Moldova again in spring - Sandu15.01.24, 08:10 • 27304 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

