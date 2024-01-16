Russians massively try to obtain Moldovan citizenship amid war - Reuters

Moldovan authorities said on Monday that they are having difficulty coping with the sharp increase in the number of applications for citizenship to Russian citizens during the war, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

"Given the sharp increase (in the number) of requests for Moldovan citizenship, the agency asks the government to extend the deadline for processing applications to six months" instead of the current 20 days, the government agency, which, among other things, deals with citizenship and passports, said.

"The geopolitical situation in the region created by Russia's war against Ukraine has led to an increase in the number of people wishing to obtain Moldovan citizenship," the ministry said in a statement.

The agency reported that 70% of the applicants were Russian citizens and 20% were Ukrainians, without providing specific figures on the number of applicants for Moldovan citizenship.

Moldova's pro-European government has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its eastern neighbor, in 2022.

Russia will try to destabilize the situation in Moldova again in spring - Sandu