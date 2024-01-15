Russia will try to destabilize the situation in Moldova again in spring - Sandu

This spring, Russia will again try to destabilize the situation in Moldova. This was stated by Moldovan President Maia Sandu at a press conference on January 13 after she was awarded the European Values Prize in the Romanian city of Timisoara, Agerpres reports, UNN.

Details

According to her, all this time Russia has been trying to destabilize order and power in Chisinau, trying to use the regime in the Transnistrian region.

We are aware of these risks and are doing everything we can to prevent such destabilization. We are telling citizens about these risks, as we did last year when Russia intended to overthrow the government. Together with citizens and state institutions, we are trying to protect ourselves from these risks, but we still have work to do, and vulnerabilities still exist Sandu said.

She emphasized that Moldova counts on the support of Romania and the international community.

We know that this spring Russia will resume its actions to try to destabilize the situation said Sandu.

"It is necessary to strengthen the air defense of Ukraine": Sandu reacts to russia's massive missile attack