Russians massively attacked Kupyansk from the air, dropping 10 KABs: five injured

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM • 54530 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 77683 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 78695 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 83842 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 117928 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 95276 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 164974 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54350 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 142526 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 86792 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Popular news

China and Russia pose a common threat to the world - Prime Minister of Canada

April 19, 01:13 AM • 8102 views

"Must be destroyed": USA released notes of President Kennedy's killer

April 19, 03:22 AM • 13281 views

AFU advanced near Toretsk, the enemy had success in four areas of the front: ISW maps

April 19, 03:41 AM • 6346 views

Leak from Chinese laboratory: US changed official version about the origin of COVID-19

April 19, 04:13 AM • 10797 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

06:00 AM • 11694 views
Publications

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

08:45 AM • 4310 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

06:00 AM • 11721 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 54530 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 96853 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 151739 views
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 21225 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 23751 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 25395 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 59303 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 71727 views
Russians massively attacked Kupyansk from the air, dropping 10 KABs: five injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

Russians dropped 10 KABs on Kupyansk, including ODAB-1500, five injured. In total, one civilian died and over 120 civilians were injured in the Kharkiv region per day.

Russians massively attacked Kupyansk from the air, dropping 10 KABs: five injured

Russian troops dropped 10 KABs per day, including ODAB-1500, on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, five people were injured, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Massive shelling of Kupiansk with KABs. Over the day, Russian troops dropped 10 guided aerial bombs on the city, including the ODAB-1500 volumetric detonating aerial bomb. As a result of enemy attacks, five people sustained injuries of varying severity. Medics provided all necessary assistance to the injured. Fortunately, there were no fatalities

- Syniehubov reported on Telegram.

According to the prosecutor's office, the Russian army carried out air strikes on the city of Kupiansk on April 19 between 3:40 and 4:00. More than 10 private residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

"Four women and one man experienced an acute stress reaction," the prosecutor's office clarified.

Addition

According to the police of Kharkiv Oblast, over the past day, one person died and over 120 civilians were injured due to enemy attacks on Kharkiv and the region. Against the civilian population, Russian troops used the Iskander missile system, guided aerial bombs, FPV drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, and multiple launch rocket systems. The city of Kharkiv, as well as Kupiansk, Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, and Izium districts, were under shelling.

As a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv with Iskander missiles the day before, an elderly man died. 114 local residents sustained various injuries, including nine children. 45 multi-apartment and private residential buildings, two kindergartens, two educational institutions, warehouses of a civilian enterprise, buildings of utility companies, and 25 cars were damaged.

Kupiansk district was again under heavy shelling over the past day. Private households of citizens and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. 9 people sustained blast injuries and stress reactions.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Multiple rocket launcher
9K720 Iskander
