Russians massively attacked Kupyansk from the air, dropping 10 KABs: five injured

Russian troops dropped 10 KABs per day, including ODAB-1500, on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, five people were injured, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Massive shelling of Kupiansk with KABs. Over the day, Russian troops dropped 10 guided aerial bombs on the city, including the ODAB-1500 volumetric detonating aerial bomb. As a result of enemy attacks, five people sustained injuries of varying severity. Medics provided all necessary assistance to the injured. Fortunately, there were no fatalities - Syniehubov reported on Telegram.

According to the prosecutor's office, the Russian army carried out air strikes on the city of Kupiansk on April 19 between 3:40 and 4:00. More than 10 private residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

"Four women and one man experienced an acute stress reaction," the prosecutor's office clarified.

Addition

According to the police of Kharkiv Oblast, over the past day, one person died and over 120 civilians were injured due to enemy attacks on Kharkiv and the region. Against the civilian population, Russian troops used the Iskander missile system, guided aerial bombs, FPV drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, and multiple launch rocket systems. The city of Kharkiv, as well as Kupiansk, Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, and Izium districts, were under shelling.

As a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv with Iskander missiles the day before, an elderly man died. 114 local residents sustained various injuries, including nine children. 45 multi-apartment and private residential buildings, two kindergartens, two educational institutions, warehouses of a civilian enterprise, buildings of utility companies, and 25 cars were damaged.

Kupiansk district was again under heavy shelling over the past day. Private households of citizens and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. 9 people sustained blast injuries and stress reactions.