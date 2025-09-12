Russians launched 440 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region: one person killed, houses damaged

$41.210.09
48.240.05
uken
September 11, 07:17 PM • 12260 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 25462 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 35510 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 22562 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 19973 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 25820 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 15358 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 16946 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 14882 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 14803 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2.7m/s
57%
755mm
Popular news
Poland closes border with Belarus: Russia declares escalation of tension and urges Warsaw to reconsiderSeptember 11, 06:35 PM • 12874 views
A munition fell from a plane onto a residential building in Volyn - MediaSeptember 11, 08:02 PM • 8450 views
Russian authorities report downing seven drones over Moscow: consequences being clarified11:40 PM • 6764 views
Occupiers bring in extras for "pseudo-elections" in Sevastopol - CNS01:20 AM • 5666 views
Thousands of Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 left for Poland since August 2801:21 AM • 3734 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 35510 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 25820 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 39497 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 52822 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 113444 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 14975 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 39497 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 26466 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 34228 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 99317 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Dassault Rafale
The New York Times
Fox News
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Russians launched 440 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region: one person killed, houses damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

On Thursday, September 11, the Russian army launched 440 attacks on 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed in Polohy district.

Russians launched 440 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region: one person killed, houses damaged

Over the day, on September 11, the Russian army launched 440 attacks on settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the shelling, one person died. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

Ivan Fedorov reported on his Telegram channel that the occupiers launched 440 attacks on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region:

  • carried out 7 air strikes on Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Uspenivka, Novomykolaivka, and Malynivka.
    • 276 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Preobrazhenka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Verkhnya Tersa.
      • 2 MLRS shellings covered Novoandriivka and Malynivka.
        • 155 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Yurkivka, Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

          One person died as a result of enemy attacks on Polohy district

          - the official's post reads.

          According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, 22 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, and outbuildings were received.

          Recall

          Poland will invest in joint projects with Ukraine for the development of anti-drone technologies and the modernization of air defense systems. This decision was made after an incident with Russian drones that violated Polish airspace.

          Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine11.09.25, 16:33 • 19973 views

          Vita Zelenetska

          War in Ukraine
          Zaporizhzhia Oblast
          Ukraine
          Poland