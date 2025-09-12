Russians launched 440 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region: one person killed, houses damaged

Over the day, on September 11, the Russian army launched 440 attacks on settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the shelling, one person died. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

Ivan Fedorov reported on his Telegram channel that the occupiers launched 440 attacks on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region:

carried out 7 air strikes on Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Uspenivka, Novomykolaivka, and Malynivka.

276 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Preobrazhenka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Verkhnya Tersa.

2 MLRS shellings covered Novoandriivka and Malynivka.

155 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Yurkivka, Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

One person died as a result of enemy attacks on Polohy district - the official's post reads.

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, 22 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, and outbuildings were received.

