Russians launched 440 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region: one person killed, houses damaged
On Thursday, September 11, the Russian army launched 440 attacks on 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed in Polohy district.
Ivan Fedorov reported on his Telegram channel that the occupiers launched 440 attacks on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region:
- carried out 7 air strikes on Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Uspenivka, Novomykolaivka, and Malynivka.
- 276 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Preobrazhenka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Verkhnya Tersa.
- 2 MLRS shellings covered Novoandriivka and Malynivka.
- 155 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Yurkivka, Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.
One person died as a result of enemy attacks on Polohy district
According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, 22 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, and outbuildings were received.
