Russians hit Kherson with ballistic missiles, one person killed and two wounded in the region

Russian troops attacked several 10 settlements in Kherson region yesterday, including a ballistic missile attack on Kherson, damaging residential buildings, infrastructure, killing 1 person and wounding 2 others, and destroyed 2 Shahed attack drones in the region at night, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Inzhenerne, Kizomys, Tyahyntsi, Stanislav, Novoberislav, Antonivka, Sadove, Beryslav and Osokorivka came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.

The enemy also launched a ballistic missile attack on Kherson - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-storey building and 16 private houses. A critical infrastructure facility, an administrative building, an educational institution, and port infrastructure were hit. Outbuildings and cars were also damaged.

"Due to Russian aggression, one person was killed and two others were injured," the RMA head said.

"During a night drone attack, air defense forces in our region managed to destroy two Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs," Prokudin said.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 18 of 18 Russian attack drones