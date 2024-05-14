Russians hit Kherson with ballistic missiles, one person killed and two wounded in the region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 80225 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107170 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150037 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154090 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250356 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174144 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165404 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148333 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225912 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 35324 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44956 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39032 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63323 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57354 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250356 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225912 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211969 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237714 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224523 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 80225 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57354 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63323 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112909 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113811 views
Russians hit Kherson with ballistic missiles, one person killed and two wounded in the region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30571 views

Russian troops attacked several settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential areas, infrastructure and killing 1 person and wounding 2 others, but Ukrainian air defense destroyed 2 Shahed drones.

Russian troops attacked several 10 settlements in Kherson region yesterday, including a ballistic missile attack on Kherson, damaging residential buildings, infrastructure, killing 1 person and wounding 2 others, and destroyed 2 Shahed attack drones in the region at night, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Inzhenerne, Kizomys, Tyahyntsi, Stanislav, Novoberislav, Antonivka, Sadove, Beryslav and Osokorivka came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.

The enemy also launched a ballistic missile attack on Kherson

- Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-storey building and 16 private houses. A critical infrastructure facility, an administrative building, an educational institution, and port infrastructure were hit. Outbuildings and cars were also damaged.

"Due to Russian aggression, one person was killed and two others were injured," the RMA head said.

"During a night drone attack, air defense forces in our region managed to destroy two Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs," Prokudin said.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 18 of 18 Russian attack drones14.05.24, 07:03 • 56280 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
khersonKherson

