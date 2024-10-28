Russians fired 64 times at the border areas of Sumy region, damaging 9 private houses
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the occupants fired 64 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 195 explosions were recorded. The attacks damaged 9 private houses in the Yunakivska community.
During the day, the Russians fired 64 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. As a result of enemy shelling, 9 private houses were damaged. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.
195 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Yunakivske, Miropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivske, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredina-Budske, and Sveska communities were shelled,
Details
Junakivka community: the shelling was carried out from the territory of russia with MLRS (30 explosions), artillery (18 explosions), air strike (CAB) (2 explosions) 9 private houses were damaged as a result of the shelling.
Bilopilska community: an FPV drone attack was carried out (1 explosion). Enemy UAVs also dropped explosive devices (5 explosions).
Esman community: FPV drone attacks (3 explosions) and mortar attacks (17 explosions) were recorded.
Krasnopilska community: the enemy attacked with artillery (36 explosions), mortars (18 explosions), FPV drones (7 explosions) and dropped 5 explosive objects from a UAV (5 explosions).
Miropilska community: Russians attacked with artillery of self-propelled artillery systems (8 explosions), fired from a tank (4 explosions).
Shalygino community: 8 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community.
Velykopysarivska community: mortar shelling (11 explosions), shelling from an enemy NURS helicopter (6 explosions), and the dropping of explosive devices from a UAV (4 explosions).
Sveska community: FPV drone attack from the territory of Russia (3 explosions).
Khotyn community: 5 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.
Seredina-Buda community: hostile UAVs dropped explosive devices (4 explosions).
Russia's strike on Kharkiv: the UNESCO-protected building of the State Industrial Complex is damaged28.10.24, 22:37 • 19856 views