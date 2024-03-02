Russians fired 17 times at the border of Sumy region per day

Russians fired 17 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region during the day on March 2. 60 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Nine communities in the region were shelled: Khotyn, Yunakivka, Myropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novgorod. In particular:

Yunakivska community: explosive ordnance was dropped from a UAV (6 explosions).

Esman community: the enemy fired from mortars (3 explosions). There was also a drop of explosives from a UAV (1 explosion).

Velykopysarivska community: UAV dumping of explosive ordnance (1 explosion) and mortar shelling (4 explosions) were recorded.

Seredina-Buda community: 9 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Myropilska community: explosive ordnance was dropped from a UAV (3 explosions).

Bilopilska community: there was a UAV explosive ordnance drop (5 explosions) and artillery shelling (3 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: the enemy attacked with artillery (13 explosions).

Znob-Novhorod community: there was a mortar attack (2 explosions).

Khotyn community: 10 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

