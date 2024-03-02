$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Residential sector caught on fire in Sumy region due to night attack of Russian Federation - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25666 views

Rescuers extinguished a fire in a residential area of Okhtyrka district, Sumy region, that started as a result of a nighttime enemy shelling.

Residential sector caught on fire in Sumy region due to night attack of Russian Federation - SES

A nighttime enemy attack on Sumy region led to a fire in a residential sector in the Okhtyrka district, and rescuers are currently eliminating the consequences of the attack. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service in Sumy region.

Details

"On March 2, as a result of a nighttime enemy attack, one of the settlements in the Okhtyrka district was struck," the statement reads.

It is noted that the State Emergency Service immediately arrived at the scene and found that "the fire was taking place in the residential sector, where civilians live.

"The rescuers managed to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent further spread of the fire," the SES informs.

Addendum

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, last night and in the morning, Russians fired 11 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Thirty-four explosions were recorded. Miropilska, Krasnopilska, Trostyanetska, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Sveska, Znob-Novgorodska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled.

In particular, in Trostianets community, according to the CMA, "a Shahed UAV attack was carried out (1 explosion)". The enemy also fired at the region with artillery, mortars, Grad multiple rocket launchers, and dropped UXOs and mines.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported on the night attack by Russian "shaheds" on Kharkiv, Odesa, and cities in Sumy region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Okhtyrka
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Odesa
Sums
Kharkiv
