Residential sector caught on fire in Sumy region due to night attack of Russian Federation - SES

A nighttime enemy attack on Sumy region led to a fire in a residential sector in the Okhtyrka district, and rescuers are currently eliminating the consequences of the attack. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service in Sumy region.

Details

"On March 2, as a result of a nighttime enemy attack, one of the settlements in the Okhtyrka district was struck," the statement reads.

It is noted that the State Emergency Service immediately arrived at the scene and found that "the fire was taking place in the residential sector, where civilians live.

"The rescuers managed to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent further spread of the fire," the SES informs.

Addendum

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, last night and in the morning, Russians fired 11 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Thirty-four explosions were recorded. Miropilska, Krasnopilska, Trostyanetska, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Sveska, Znob-Novgorodska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled.

In particular, in Trostianets community, according to the CMA, "a Shahed UAV attack was carried out (1 explosion)". The enemy also fired at the region with artillery, mortars, Grad multiple rocket launchers, and dropped UXOs and mines.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported on the night attack by Russian "shaheds" on Kharkiv, Odesa, and cities in Sumy region.