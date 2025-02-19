Russians dropped six 250-kilogram bombs on Kostiantynivka within minutes: 6 wounded

Russian troops carried out 6 air strikes on the residential area of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, using FAB-250 bombs, injuring 6 civilians, and damaging 38 houses, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on February 19, at 08:50, the Russian army carried out 2 air strikes on Kostiantynivka. The means of destruction hit the residential area of the settlement.

As a result of the attack, 3 women and a 65-year-old man were injured. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, and concussion - the prosecutor's office said.

7 minutes later, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as reported, carried out another 4 strikes. The hits occurred in the private sector.

2 female residents aged 55 and 67 suffered bruises and a concussion while at their places of residence. They were provided with medical assistance, and the condition of one of the victims is assessed as serious - the department reported.

Preliminarily, the enemy used 6 "FAB-250" bombs with UMPC. In the city, 4 apartment buildings and 34 private houses, power lines and a gas pipeline, and vehicles were damaged.

Pre-trial investigation has been initiated in a criminal proceeding on the fact of committing a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Supplement

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, one person was killed, three were injured due to Russian aggression in the Donetsk region over the past day, 3,198 enemy strikes were recorded along the line of contact and the residential sector. 13 settlements were under attack, 60 civilian objects were damaged, including 49 residential houses: