US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 121953 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

08:00 AM • 78654 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 81329 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 132624 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 95133 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 98612 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 2, 05:00 PM • 100294 views

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

Exclusive
April 2, 10:51 AM • 152071 views

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Exclusive
April 2, 10:44 AM • 210610 views

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

Exclusive
April 2, 09:04 AM • 195072 views

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

Russians dropped six 250-kilogram bombs on Kostiantynivka within minutes: 6 wounded

Russians dropped six 250-kilogram bombs on Kostiantynivka within minutes: 6 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120458 views

The occupiers carried out 6 air strikes on the residential development of Kostiantynivka, using FAB-250 bombs. As a result of the attack, 6 civilians were injured, 38 houses and infrastructure were damaged.

Russian troops carried out 6 air strikes on the residential area of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, using FAB-250 bombs, injuring 6 civilians, and damaging 38 houses, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on February 19, at 08:50, the Russian army carried out 2 air strikes on Kostiantynivka. The means of destruction hit the residential area of the settlement.

As a result of the attack, 3 women and a 65-year-old man were injured. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, and concussion

- the prosecutor's office said.

7 minutes later, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as reported, carried out another 4 strikes. The hits occurred in the private sector.

2 female residents aged 55 and 67 suffered bruises and a concussion while at their places of residence. They were provided with medical assistance, and the condition of one of the victims is assessed as serious

- the department reported.

Preliminarily, the enemy used 6 "FAB-250" bombs with UMPC. In the city, 4 apartment buildings and 34 private houses, power lines and a gas pipeline, and vehicles were damaged.

Pre-trial investigation has been initiated in a criminal proceeding on the fact of committing a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Supplement

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, one person was killed, three were injured due to Russian aggression in the Donetsk region over the past day, 3,198 enemy strikes were recorded along the line of contact and the residential sector. 13 settlements were under attack, 60 civilian objects were damaged, including 49 residential houses:

  • In Kostiantynivka and its outskirts, the Russians dropped 9 "FAB-250" bombs - they killed at least one person, and injured another civilian. 17 private houses, an enterprise, 2 gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged.
    • In Pokrovsk, the enemy hit a civilian vehicle with an FPV drone - a civilian was injured.
      • In Illinivka of the Kramatorsk district, Russia struck with a "FAB-250" air bomb - a civilian was injured, 14 private houses, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged.
        • As a result of bomb attacks in Ivanopillia, 16 private houses and an administrative building were damaged, in Katerynivka - three households, in Markoye - 5 houses, in Novodmytrivka - an educational institution.
          • The occupants attacked Myrnohrad with two "FAB-250" bombs - they damaged an apartment building and a private house.
            • In Bahatiria, a private house was damaged.
              Julia Shramko

              Julia Shramko

              War
              FAB-250
              Konstantinovka
