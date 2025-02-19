Russians dropped six 250-kilogram bombs on Kostiantynivka within minutes: 6 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops carried out 6 air strikes on the residential area of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, using FAB-250 bombs, injuring 6 civilians, and damaging 38 houses, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the prosecutor's office, on February 19, at 08:50, the Russian army carried out 2 air strikes on Kostiantynivka. The means of destruction hit the residential area of the settlement.
As a result of the attack, 3 women and a 65-year-old man were injured. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, and concussion
7 minutes later, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as reported, carried out another 4 strikes. The hits occurred in the private sector.
2 female residents aged 55 and 67 suffered bruises and a concussion while at their places of residence. They were provided with medical assistance, and the condition of one of the victims is assessed as serious
Preliminarily, the enemy used 6 "FAB-250" bombs with UMPC. In the city, 4 apartment buildings and 34 private houses, power lines and a gas pipeline, and vehicles were damaged.
Pre-trial investigation has been initiated in a criminal proceeding on the fact of committing a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Supplement
According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, one person was killed, three were injured due to Russian aggression in the Donetsk region over the past day, 3,198 enemy strikes were recorded along the line of contact and the residential sector. 13 settlements were under attack, 60 civilian objects were damaged, including 49 residential houses:
- In Kostiantynivka and its outskirts, the Russians dropped 9 "FAB-250" bombs - they killed at least one person, and injured another civilian. 17 private houses, an enterprise, 2 gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged.
- In Pokrovsk, the enemy hit a civilian vehicle with an FPV drone - a civilian was injured.
- In Illinivka of the Kramatorsk district, Russia struck with a "FAB-250" air bomb - a civilian was injured, 14 private houses, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged.
- As a result of bomb attacks in Ivanopillia, 16 private houses and an administrative building were damaged, in Katerynivka - three households, in Markoye - 5 houses, in Novodmytrivka - an educational institution.
- The occupants attacked Myrnohrad with two "FAB-250" bombs - they damaged an apartment building and a private house.
- In Bahatiria, a private house was damaged.