Russians drop bombs on the school yard in Beryslav

Russian aviation attacked Beryslav in Kherson region with guided bombs, destroying a school building and a boiler room, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian aviation continues to attack Beryslav. At night, two guided bombs were dropped on the city. "The bombs landed in the yard of a local school. As a result, educational facilities and a boiler room were destroyed," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there were no civilian casualties due to these strikes.

