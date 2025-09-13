$41.310.10
September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Russians conduct propaganda "courage lessons" for children in occupied territories - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Russia has launched a new series of propaganda classes called "courage lessons" in schools in the occupied territories, where it justifies armed aggression. The identities of the pseudo-teachers have already been established.

Russians conduct propaganda "courage lessons" for children in occupied territories - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russian militants organized lessons where they glorify war and try to justify their presence. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

In schools in the occupied territories, Russia has launched a new series of propaganda classes for children, called "lessons of courage." In these lessons, children are drawn into the idea of justifying armed aggression and legitimizing the Russian presence on Ukrainian lands.

The identities of these pseudo-teachers have already been established, their "pedagogical career" will be short-lived

- noted the CNS.

Recall

According to CNS data, the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation approved 17 compulsory subjects for schools in the occupied territories. The occupiers are turning schools into military training grounds, teaching only Russian history and forcing "military-patriotic education."

Also, Russian invaders force children to undergo military training and participate in propaganda exercises.

12 children, including witnesses of brutal torture, were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine18.08.25, 17:52 • 7218 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine