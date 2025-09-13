In the temporarily occupied territories, Russian militants organized lessons where they glorify war and try to justify their presence. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

In schools in the occupied territories, Russia has launched a new series of propaganda classes for children, called "lessons of courage." In these lessons, children are drawn into the idea of justifying armed aggression and legitimizing the Russian presence on Ukrainian lands.

The identities of these pseudo-teachers have already been established, their "pedagogical career" will be short-lived - noted the CNS.

Recall

According to CNS data, the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation approved 17 compulsory subjects for schools in the occupied territories. The occupiers are turning schools into military training grounds, teaching only Russian history and forcing "military-patriotic education."

Also, Russian invaders force children to undergo military training and participate in propaganda exercises.

