Russians attacked Sumy region: taxpayer service point damaged

As a result of another Russian shelling in Sumy region, the tax service building was damaged — windows were blown out, workplaces were destroyed.

This is reported by UNN, referring to the State Tax Service.

Details

Windows were blown out and workplaces were damaged in the premises. We are promptly eliminating the consequences. I thank the tax officials of Sumy region, who, despite such difficult conditions, continue to work and provide services to taxpayers. - said Lesya Karnaukh, acting head of the State Tax Service.

According to her, fortunately, none of the employees were injured. According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, more than 100 attacks using cluster bombs, drones, and FPV drones were recorded last week alone.

In particular, 226 attacks were recorded during the day, including guided aerial bombs and drone strikes. The communities of Sumy and Shostka districts are most often targeted.

