Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
09:27 AM • 5578 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 37543 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
05:19 AM • 38358 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 55471 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 75248 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 55781 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 40908 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 43286 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 115528 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - MacronAugust 19, 02:36 AM • 32790 views
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of himVideoAugust 19, 02:57 AM • 37391 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 51126 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 44106 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 45571 views
Russians attacked Nizhyn with drones in the morning: there is a fatality

Kyiv • UNN

 • 876 views

Russian troops carried out a drone attack on Nizhyn in Chernihiv Oblast. A local resident born in 1980, who was 45 years old, was killed.

Russian troops carried out a drone attack on Nizhyn in the Chernihiv region in the morning, one person died, the regional police department reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Today, August 19, Russians attacked Nizhyn district with attack drones. As a result of the attack, a resident of Nizhyn, born in 1980, died.

- the police reported.

As the head of the Chernihiv OVA, Vyacheslav Chaus, clarified, "in the morning, the enemy attacked Nizhyn with attack drones." "Unfortunately, a local resident - a civilian man - died. He was 45 years old," Chaus indicated on Telegram.

Chernihiv region attacked by enemy drones in the morning: power outages reported19.08.25, 09:06 • 3378 views

