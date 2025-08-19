Russians attacked Nizhyn with drones in the morning: there is a fatality

Russian troops carried out a drone attack on Nizhyn in the Chernihiv region in the morning, one person died, the regional police department reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Today, August 19, Russians attacked Nizhyn district with attack drones. As a result of the attack, a resident of Nizhyn, born in 1980, died. - the police reported.

As the head of the Chernihiv OVA, Vyacheslav Chaus, clarified, "in the morning, the enemy attacked Nizhyn with attack drones." "Unfortunately, a local resident - a civilian man - died. He was 45 years old," Chaus indicated on Telegram.

