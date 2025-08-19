Chernihiv region attacked by enemy drones in the morning: power outages reported

Chernihiv region was attacked by Russian drones in the morning, there is damage to infrastructure and power outages, said the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the morning, Chernihiv region was attacked by drones. Unfortunately, there is damage to infrastructure. Some settlements have problems with electricity supply. - Chaus wrote.

According to him, energy workers and rescuers are already working on restoration.

