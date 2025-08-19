Chernihiv region attacked by enemy drones in the morning: power outages reported
Kyiv • UNN
In the morning, drones attacked the Chernihiv region, damaging infrastructure. Some settlements were left without electricity, and energy workers are working to restore it.
Chernihiv region was attacked by Russian drones in the morning, there is damage to infrastructure and power outages, said the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
In the morning, Chernihiv region was attacked by drones. Unfortunately, there is damage to infrastructure. Some settlements have problems with electricity supply.
According to him, energy workers and rescuers are already working on restoration.
