05:19 AM • 3756 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 23672 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 45077 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 30254 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 25994 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 34870 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 84437 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 50095 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 81943 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 48275 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Chernihiv region attacked by enemy drones in the morning: power outages reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

In the morning, drones attacked the Chernihiv region, damaging infrastructure. Some settlements were left without electricity, and energy workers are working to restore it.

Chernihiv region attacked by enemy drones in the morning: power outages reported

Chernihiv region was attacked by Russian drones in the morning, there is damage to infrastructure and power outages, said the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the morning, Chernihiv region was attacked by drones. Unfortunately, there is damage to infrastructure. Some settlements have problems with electricity supply.

- Chaus wrote.

According to him, energy workers and rescuers are already working on restoration.

Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava region: there are power outages19.08.25, 08:08 • 3076 views

Julia Shramko

War
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine