Russians attacked Kherson from the air: a 15-year-old child was seriously injured

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2580 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10120 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12583 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 16014 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22230 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37539 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49334 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64678 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83537 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113508 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 51555 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84559 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42293 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32927 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36262 views
Publications

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 1412 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13264 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83542 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85258 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96563 views
UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2836 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14057 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111068 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53446 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53154 views
Russians attacked Kherson from the air: a 15-year-old child was seriously injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6900 views

In the morning, the Russians attacked Kherson. A 15-year-old child was seriously injured, doctors are fighting for her life. Three men were also injured, one of them will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Russians attacked Kherson from the air: a 15-year-old child was seriously injured

In the morning, Russian troops attacked Kherson from the air. A 15-year-old child was seriously injured, doctors are fighting for her life. Three men were also injured. This was reported by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko and the Kherson RMA on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At about 10.30, Russian aircraft struck the Central District of Kherson. A 15-year-old child was seriously injured - mine-explosive and open head injuries. Doctors are currently fighting for her life

- wrote Mrochko.

Also, according to him, two men born in 1997 and 1966 sought medical help. Both have mine-explosive injuries. Further examination is currently underway.

According to the Kherson RMA, another victim was later taken to the hospital due to a Russian air strike on Kherson. "A 56-year-old man has an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest. His condition is mild, so the victim will continue to be treated on an outpatient basis," the statement said.

In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked an ambulance: medics wounded17.04.25, 10:59 • 3356 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson
