Russians attacked Kherson from the air: a 15-year-old child was seriously injured

In the morning, Russian troops attacked Kherson from the air. A 15-year-old child was seriously injured, doctors are fighting for her life. Three men were also injured. This was reported by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko and the Kherson RMA on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At about 10.30, Russian aircraft struck the Central District of Kherson. A 15-year-old child was seriously injured - mine-explosive and open head injuries. Doctors are currently fighting for her life - wrote Mrochko.

Also, according to him, two men born in 1997 and 1966 sought medical help. Both have mine-explosive injuries. Further examination is currently underway.

According to the Kherson RMA, another victim was later taken to the hospital due to a Russian air strike on Kherson. "A 56-year-old man has an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest. His condition is mild, so the victim will continue to be treated on an outpatient basis," the statement said.

