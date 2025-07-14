Russians attacked Kharkiv with a drone in the morning: what is known

On Monday morning, July 14, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with a drone. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, according to preliminary information, the Russians hit Kharkiv with a "Molniya" drone.

Preliminarily, the enemy "Molniya" drone - the type of UAV is being clarified - hit the roadway in the Nemyshlianskyi district of the city - wrote Terekhov.

He added that there was no information about casualties at the moment.

Recall

As a result of the morning enemy attack on Kharkiv on July 12, two men aged 55 and 33 were hospitalized. The enemy launched 10 strikes, damaging a non-operational enterprise, a critical infrastructure facility, residential buildings, and cars.

