In Kharkiv region, there are casualties due to Russian drone strikes overnight: consequences shown

The Russian army attacked settlements in the Kharkiv region with drones at night, two people are known to have been injured, and over the past day, one person died and three more were injured in the region due to enemy attacks, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on September 22, at about 3:50 a.m., a Russian attack drone, presumably a "Geran-2," attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district. A private residential building was damaged. There were no casualties.

In addition, in the village of Novomykolaivka, Kupyansk district, as indicated, an enemy UAV, the type of which is being established, hit a car. "Two men aged 37 and 35 were injured," the report says.

On September 21, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the armed forces of the Russian Federation, according to the prosecutor's office, launched an air strike on the village of Borova, Izium district. "A 47-year-old man died. Another man, 62 years old, was injured," the prosecutor's office noted.

"Also, in the evening in this settlement, an FPV drone hit a car: a 52-year-old man was injured," the report says.

In addition, as indicated, on September 21, Russian troops shelled the settlement of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. "A 72-year-old man received an explosive injury," the prosecutor's office noted.

All victims of these enemy attacks are provided with the necessary medical care.

According to data from the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, a 45-year-old woman was also injured as a result of an unknown object exploding in the city of Kupyansk.