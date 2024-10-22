Russians attacked Kharkiv region with a drone at night: one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russian troops attacked Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, wounding a 31-year-old man. In the village of Novoplatonivka, Izium district, a UAV damaged the windows of a building, while Kharkiv was not shelled.
Russian troops attacked Kupyansk district in Kharkiv region at night, wounding a man. No enemy shelling of Kharkiv was recorded over the past day. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov in Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"October 22, 02:00, Kupyansk district, Senkove village - a 31-year-old man was injured by an enemy UAV," said Synehubov.
According to him, at 08:10 near the village of Novoplatonivka, Izium district, a UAV hit a building and damaged the windows.
"No attacks on the city of Kharkiv were recorded over the day," noted Syniehubov.
