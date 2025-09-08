Russians attacked DTEK's enrichment plant in Donetsk region: the enterprise's operation is paralyzed

$41.220.13
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 1396 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and "crashed" dozens of enemy online resources
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 6702 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
06:26 AM • 14639 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 20342 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 35008 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 58756 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)
September 6, 07:15 PM • 73417 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 79287 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 121404 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 103053 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
Popular news
Military personnel are allegedly extorted for money at one of the assembly points: the reaction of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appeared
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arise
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tips
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in US
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 18408 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhoto06:30 AM • 17475 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhoto05:30 AM • 18748 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 121402 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 103050 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 18408 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 24710 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 29730 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 61690 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 118675 views
Russians attacked DTEK's enrichment plant in Donetsk region: the enterprise's operation is paralyzed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

On the morning of September 8, Russian occupiers struck DTEK's enrichment plant in Donetsk region. The information was confirmed by company representatives.

Russians attacked DTEK's enrichment plant in Donetsk region: the enterprise's operation is paralyzed

On the morning of September 8, Russian occupiers struck a DTEK enrichment plant in the Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

As a result of the attack, the building of the enterprise continues to be destroyed and technological equipment is damaged. The factory's operation is currently completely paralyzed, and the enterprise's enrichment capacities are unfit for operation.

This is not the first large-scale attack on this enterprise, which supplied coal to Ukraine's thermal generation

- DTEK said in a statement.

Recall

On the night of September 8, Russian occupiers attacked a thermal generation facility in the Kyiv region. Local media and Telegram channels specify that it is the Trypilska TPP, which has already been subjected to Russian strikes in 2024.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
DTEK