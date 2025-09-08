Russians attacked DTEK's enrichment plant in Donetsk region: the enterprise's operation is paralyzed

On the morning of September 8, Russian occupiers struck a DTEK enrichment plant in the Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

As a result of the attack, the building of the enterprise continues to be destroyed and technological equipment is damaged. The factory's operation is currently completely paralyzed, and the enterprise's enrichment capacities are unfit for operation.

This is not the first large-scale attack on this enterprise, which supplied coal to Ukraine's thermal generation - DTEK said in a statement.

Recall

On the night of September 8, Russian occupiers attacked a thermal generation facility in the Kyiv region. Local media and Telegram channels specify that it is the Trypilska TPP, which has already been subjected to Russian strikes in 2024.