The Russians attacked civilians in the Sumy region with a drone: there is a dead and wounded – RMA

In the morning of June 16, Russian troops launched a targeted strike on civilians in the Bilopolska community of Sumy region.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Grigorov.

Details

According to the head of the region, the attack took place in the border area.

This morning, the enemy deliberately attacked civilians in the Bilopolska community - said Oleg Grigorov, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

He clarified that the occupiers used a kamikaze drone against civilian equipment.

The Russians attacked a motor cultivator with a drone near one of the villages, near the border with Russia - said Grigorov.

As a result of the enemy strike, local residents were injured.

As a result of the hit, two civilian men, 56 and 72 years old, were wounded - said the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As Grigorov reported, one of the victims died.

The younger one, unfortunately, died from his injuries. My condolences to his family - said he.

The head of the region stressed that the attack is another evidence of terror by the Russians.

This is another proof that the enemy is deliberately hitting civilians - said Grigorov.

He called on residents of the border area not to neglect safety.

I urge residents of border settlements to be especially vigilant: the danger of shelling and drone attacks from the enemy remains high - stressed the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Let us remind you

The Sumy region is regularly shelled by Russia, including with the use of kamikaze drones, artillery and mortars. Ukrainian authorities are recording numerous cases of attacks specifically on civilian infrastructure and civilians.