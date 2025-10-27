Russians attacked a critical energy facility in Chernihiv region: part of the border area without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked an energy facility in Koriukivka district, Chernihiv region. A number of border settlements were left without electricity, and a civilian was wounded.
Russian troops attacked an important energy facility in Chernihiv region, a number of settlements in the border area are without electricity, said on Monday the head of Chernihiv OVA Vyacheslav Chaus and Chernihivoblenergo, writes UNN.
Details
"Chernihiv region is under attack by enemy drones," Chaus said on social media.
As a result of enemy shelling, an important energy facility in Koriukivka district was damaged
Chaus confirmed that the enemy attacked an energy facility in Koriukivka district.
Firefighters extinguished the fire at the site of the impact. However, a number of settlements in the border area are without electricity. Energy workers will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows
In the regional center and on the outskirts of the city, according to him, due to drone attacks, houses and a car in a horticultural society were damaged. "A civilian man was wounded - he was hospitalized. His condition is of moderate severity," the head of the OVA said.
