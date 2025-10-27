Russians attacked a critical energy facility in Chernihiv region: part of the border area without electricity

Russian troops attacked an important energy facility in Chernihiv region, a number of settlements in the border area are without electricity, said on Monday the head of Chernihiv OVA Vyacheslav Chaus and Chernihivoblenergo, writes UNN.

"Chernihiv region is under attack by enemy drones," Chaus said on social media.

Chaus confirmed that the enemy attacked an energy facility in Koriukivka district.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at the site of the impact. However, a number of settlements in the border area are without electricity. Energy workers will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows