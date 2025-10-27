Chernihiv hit by Russian drone attack: casualties reported

$42.000.10
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12777 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 15028 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 21599 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 33773 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 37587 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 35648 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 33767 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 27702 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 59188 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 55212 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 3744 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12777 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 87701 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 108808 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 125436 views
Chernihiv hit by Russian drone attack: casualties reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2102 views

Two people were injured as a result of a drone falling near a residential building in northern Chernihiv. This was reported by Bryzhynskyi.

Chernihiv hit by Russian drone attack: casualties reported

Chernihiv was subjected to a drone attack by Russian troops during the day, two people were reported injured, said Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv RMA, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the Shahed's fall, 2 people were injured

- Bryzhynskyi reported.

According to him, a drone fell near a residential building in the north of the city.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 100 drones: 66 neutralized, hits in nine locations27.10.25, 09:08 • 4664 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Shahed-136
Chernihiv