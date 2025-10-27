Chernihiv hit by Russian drone attack: casualties reported

Chernihiv was subjected to a drone attack by Russian troops during the day, two people were reported injured, said Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv RMA, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the Shahed's fall, 2 people were injured - Bryzhynskyi reported.

According to him, a drone fell near a residential building in the north of the city.

