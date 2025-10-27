Russia attacked Ukraine with 100 drones: 66 neutralized, hits in nine locations

Russia launched 100 drones at Ukraine overnight, 66 of which were shot down or suppressed, but there were 26 hits in nine locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 27 (from 6:30 p.m. on October 26), the enemy attacked with 100 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, about 70 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 66 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 26 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

As stated, the attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.