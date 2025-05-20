Russians attacked a checkpoint in Kharkiv region with a "Molniya" drone: police officers and national guardsmen were injured

Yesterday, May 19, Russia struck a checkpoint in Kharkiv region with a "Molniya" drone. As a result of the strike, two police officers and three servicemen of the National Guard sustained injuries of varying severity. They are currently feeling well and have received first aid. This was announced by the head of the National Police Department in Kharkiv region, Petro Tokar, on Suspilne TV, reports UNN.

I would also like to say that yesterday the enemy also launched a UAV "Molniya" strike on one of the checkpoints where the National Police and the National Guard were serving. As a result of this strike, two police officers and three servicemen of the National Guard sustained injuries of varying severity - Tokar said.

He noted that each explosion with an equivalent of three to five kilograms entails a shock wave, and all police officers who fall into the impact zone are diagnosed with barotrauma with all the accompanying consequences.

This may be a lesion of the central nervous system and a malfunction of internal organs. They are currently feeling well and have received first aid. I think they will be back in action soon and will be helping their colleagues - Tokar added.

Recall

Two new types of warheads of combined type have begun to be inserted into Russian long-range kamikaze drones of the "shahed-136" type. One of them is produced in Russia, and the other is in Iran. Both have an increased weight - instead of the standard 50 kg, they now weigh 90 kg.