Russians attacked a checkpoint in Kharkiv region with a "Molniya" drone: police officers and national guardsmen were injured

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 124 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 14964 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
12:13 PM • 17034 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 41997 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 39960 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 143819 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 91748 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 154558 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 109870 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 266810 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
4.7m/s
66%
744mm
Popular news

Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff

May 20, 05:24 AM • 23137 views

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

May 20, 05:39 AM • 47559 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 63933 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

May 20, 06:47 AM • 44674 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 78099 views
Publications

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

12:52 PM • 14964 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 41997 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 143819 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 128718 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 154164 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Fiala

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Spain

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 78220 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 69069 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 66563 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 150754 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 153496 views
Actual

The Washington Post

F-16 Fighting Falcon

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Telegram

Shahed-136

Russians attacked a checkpoint in Kharkiv region with a "Molniya" drone: police officers and national guardsmen were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1994 views

On May 19, Russia attacked a checkpoint in Kharkiv region with a "Molniya" drone, injuring two police officers and three guardsmen. They were provided with assistance, their condition is stable.

Russians attacked a checkpoint in Kharkiv region with a "Molniya" drone: police officers and national guardsmen were injured

Yesterday, May 19, Russia struck a checkpoint in Kharkiv region with a "Molniya" drone. As a result of the strike, two police officers and three servicemen of the National Guard sustained injuries of varying severity. They are currently feeling well and have received first aid. This was announced by the head of the National Police Department in Kharkiv region, Petro Tokar, on Suspilne TV, reports UNN.

I would also like to say that yesterday the enemy also launched a UAV "Molniya" strike on one of the checkpoints where the National Police and the National Guard were serving. As a result of this strike, two police officers and three servicemen of the National Guard sustained injuries of varying severity 

- Tokar said.

He noted that each explosion with an equivalent of three to five kilograms entails a shock wave, and all police officers who fall into the impact zone are diagnosed with barotrauma with all the accompanying consequences.

This may be a lesion of the central nervous system and a malfunction of internal organs. They are currently feeling well and have received first aid. I think they will be back in action soon and will be helping their colleagues 

- Tokar added.

Recall

Two new types of warheads of combined type have begun to be inserted into Russian long-range kamikaze drones of the "shahed-136" type. One of them is produced in Russia, and the other is in Iran. Both have an increased weight - instead of the standard 50 kg, they now weigh 90 kg.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
National Guard of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Iran
Brent
$65.11
Bitcoin
$104,435.00
S&P 500
$5,942.39
Tesla
$344.35
Газ TTF
$36.28
Золото
$3,265.29
Ethereum
$2,488.71