russians attack Kherson region: 47-year-old woman wounded

Occupation forces attacked Ingults in Kherson region. A 47-year-old woman was wounded as a result of the shelling. This was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Russian troops shelled Ingulets. A 47-year-old woman was hit by the enemy. She received an explosive injury and a leg wound - summarized in the OBA.

It is noted that woman was hospitalized for medical care.

Addendum

Earlier, the Kherson Military District Administration said that the Russians attacked Novotyahyntsi, where a 77-year-old woman was wounded in her own home.

Kherson suffered another enemy attack at night: the head of the JFO showed the consequences