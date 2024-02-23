russians attack Kherson region: 47-year-old woman wounded
Kyiv • UNN
russian troops shelled the village of Ingulets, Kherson region, wounding a 47-year-old woman, who was hospitalized for medical treatment
Occupation forces attacked Ingults in Kherson region. A 47-year-old woman was wounded as a result of the shelling. This was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
Russian troops shelled Ingulets. A 47-year-old woman was hit by the enemy. She received an explosive injury and a leg wound
It is noted that woman was hospitalized for medical care.
Addendum
Earlier, the Kherson Military District Administration said that the Russians attacked Novotyahyntsi, where a 77-year-old woman was wounded in her own home.
Kherson suffered another enemy attack at night: the head of the JFO showed the consequences23.02.24, 10:31 • 29753 views