Kherson suffered another enemy attack at night: the head of the RMA showed the consequences

Russian troops shelled Kherson last night, the attack took place near a residential building, there are damages. The video of the aftermath of the attack was shown on Thursday by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Last night, the Russian army shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson. They hit a residential building near the area. The blast wave and shell fragments smashed windows in the house, damaged the walls, as well as the garage and a car parked there. Fortunately, no one was injured - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Russians fired 404 shells in Kherson region, one casualty