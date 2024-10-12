Russians attack fire and rescue unit in Kostyantynivka
Kyiv • UNN
On October 11, the occupiers conducted an air strike on Kostyantynivka, damaging the fire and rescue unit. The blast wave smashed out windows and doors, damaged the roof and garage gates, but the personnel were not injured.
In Donetsk region, a fire and rescue unit in Kostyantynivka was damaged by an enemy air strike on October 11. This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Saturday, UNN reports.
"On October 11, the Russian occupiers launched an air strike on the town of Kostiantynivka. As a result of the shelling, a fire and rescue unit was damaged," the State Emergency Service said in a statement.
The blast wave reportedly shattered almost all the windows and doors of the building, and damaged the roof and garage doors. All personnel were in the shelter and were not injured.
