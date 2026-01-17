Russians are trying to force a crossing of the Siversky Donets in the Sloviansk direction - Air Assault Forces

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
09:19 AM • 3736 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 14748 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 26466 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 26617 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 35747 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 25539 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 40324 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 34463 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28867 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 26576 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 8890 views
Gold prices fall amid profit-taking and de-escalation in IranJanuary 17, 04:30 AM • 10785 views
Mariupol plunged into darkness: strike on substation caused massive blackout06:41 AM • 8906 views
Musk demands up to $134 billion in compensation from OpenAI and Microsoft06:59 AM • 6748 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideo07:26 AM • 5396 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend08:55 AM • 5146 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 35757 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 21857 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 53451 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 84240 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Village
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideo07:26 AM • 5550 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 9024 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 11108 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 11158 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 22899 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Gold

Russians are trying to force a crossing of the Siversky Donets in the Sloviansk direction - Air Assault Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Russians are attempting to cross the Siversky Donets river in rubber boats near Dronivka and Platonivka. The situation in the Dronivka area is escalating daily, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy.

Russians are trying to force a crossing of the Siversky Donets in the Sloviansk direction - Air Assault Forces

Russians are trying to cross the Siversky Donets River in rubber boats in the area near Dronivka and Platonivka in the Sloviansk direction; the situation in the Dronivka area is escalating daily; enemy attempts to advance are being contained, the 7th Airborne Assault Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, according to UNN.

The situation in the Dronivka area in the Sloviansk direction is escalating daily. To capture this settlement, Russia is constantly accumulating reserves in the Siversk area and deploying deployment points in the Serebryansky forestry.

- the report says.

At the same time, it is noted that "the enemy continues to use the tactic of infiltrating the interpositional space of the 81st separate airborne assault brigade of the 7th corps of the Airborne Assault Forces."

In addition, the Russians are trying to cross the Siversky Donets River in rubber boats in the area near Dronivka and Platonivka. Subsequently - to conduct sabotage and assault operations in the rear of the positions of the 81st separate airborne assault brigade.

- the paratroopers indicated.

And they emphasized: "Thanks to the coordinated actions of our paratroopers, enemy attempts to advance are being contained."

Recently, paratroopers of the 81st separate airborne assault brigade, as indicated, captured a Russian who "told about one of the new priority immediate goals in the Sloviansk direction - to reach Zakitne and Kryva Luka." "In the area of these two settlements there are dominant heights, so the enemy will be able to use them as a springboard for regular shelling of Sloviansk, Lyman and Mykolaivka," the paratroopers reported.

In the north of Pokrovsk, an attempt by Russians to storm was stopped - 7th Airborne Assault Corps11.01.26, 09:56 • 5241 view

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Village
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Sloviansk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Siversk