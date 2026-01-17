Russians are trying to force a crossing of the Siversky Donets in the Sloviansk direction - Air Assault Forces

Russians are trying to cross the Siversky Donets River in rubber boats in the area near Dronivka and Platonivka in the Sloviansk direction; the situation in the Dronivka area is escalating daily; enemy attempts to advance are being contained, the 7th Airborne Assault Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, according to UNN.

The situation in the Dronivka area in the Sloviansk direction is escalating daily. To capture this settlement, Russia is constantly accumulating reserves in the Siversk area and deploying deployment points in the Serebryansky forestry. - the report says.

At the same time, it is noted that "the enemy continues to use the tactic of infiltrating the interpositional space of the 81st separate airborne assault brigade of the 7th corps of the Airborne Assault Forces."

In addition, the Russians are trying to cross the Siversky Donets River in rubber boats in the area near Dronivka and Platonivka. Subsequently - to conduct sabotage and assault operations in the rear of the positions of the 81st separate airborne assault brigade. - the paratroopers indicated.

And they emphasized: "Thanks to the coordinated actions of our paratroopers, enemy attempts to advance are being contained."

Recently, paratroopers of the 81st separate airborne assault brigade, as indicated, captured a Russian who "told about one of the new priority immediate goals in the Sloviansk direction - to reach Zakitne and Kryva Luka." "In the area of these two settlements there are dominant heights, so the enemy will be able to use them as a springboard for regular shelling of Sloviansk, Lyman and Mykolaivka," the paratroopers reported.

