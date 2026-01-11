In the north of Pokrovsk, an attempt by Russians to storm was stopped - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

In the north of Pokrovsk, the enemy tried to launch an assault. The Defense Forces stopped the covert advance of more than 20 Russians, the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Troops reported on Sunday on social media, showing a video of the repulse of the Russian attack and the final stage of the destruction of the enemy's assault group, UNN writes.

In the northern part of Pokrovsk, the enemy attempted to storm the positions of units of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Troops. During the attack, more than 20 enemy infantrymen tried to use the weather conditions for covert deployment and movement. But the Sicheslav paratroopers timely detected and gave a harsh rebuff to the enemy - the message says.

As indicated, thanks to coordinated actions, our paratroopers inflicted fire damage on the enemy. "After that, the enemy's assault group lost the ability to advance further, was forced to hide in private buildings and in basements," the report says.

As a result of further reconnaissance, the Sicheslav paratroopers eliminated the enemy.

Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remain the hottest: General Staff report for the morning of January 11