In the north of Pokrovsk, an attempt by Russians to storm was stopped - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

06:05 AM • 7494 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
04:31 AM • 15667 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 26820 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 46462 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 34997 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 30361 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 34685 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 57717 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 39934 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 39356 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
Elon Musk called the UK government "fascist" over the threat to block XJanuary 10, 10:47 PM • 4144 views
In Kharkiv, an enemy drone "Molniya" hit an infrastructure object - mayorJanuary 10, 11:59 PM • 14510 views
CIA-linked cargo plane spotted in Caracas amid US diplomatic visitJanuary 11, 01:06 AM • 13496 views
Zaporizhzhia and part of Dnipropetrovsk regions left without electricity - OVAJanuary 11, 01:12 AM • 13715 views
Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in Iran07:03 AM • 4580 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 90353 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 116609 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 87251 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 107904 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 110515 views
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Venezuela
China
Great Britain
Iran
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 13575 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 16520 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 72328 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 73616 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 94175 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Shahed-136
YouTube

In the north of Pokrovsk, an attempt by Russians to storm was stopped - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

In the north of Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces stopped an attempted assault by over 20 Russian infantrymen. Paratroopers of the 25th brigade detected and eliminated the enemy.

In the north of Pokrovsk, an attempt by Russians to storm was stopped - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

In the north of Pokrovsk, the enemy tried to launch an assault. The Defense Forces stopped the covert advance of more than 20 Russians, the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Troops reported on Sunday on social media, showing a video of the repulse of the Russian attack and the final stage of the destruction of the enemy's assault group, UNN writes.

In the northern part of Pokrovsk, the enemy attempted to storm the positions of units of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Troops. During the attack, more than 20 enemy infantrymen tried to use the weather conditions for covert deployment and movement. But the Sicheslav paratroopers timely detected and gave a harsh rebuff to the enemy

- the message says.

As indicated, thanks to coordinated actions, our paratroopers inflicted fire damage on the enemy. "After that, the enemy's assault group lost the ability to advance further, was forced to hide in private buildings and in basements," the report says.

As a result of further reconnaissance, the Sicheslav paratroopers eliminated the enemy.

Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remain the hottest: General Staff report for the morning of January 1111.01.26, 08:12 • 1638 views

Julia Shramko

Pokrovsk
Armed Forces of Ukraine