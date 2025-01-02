Russians are trying to “cover” Pokrovsk through neighboring villages - OSGT “Khortytsia”

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, there are no city battles, the occupiers have not reached the city limits, but are trying to "cover" it through neighboring settlements, penetrate in groups, and accumulate to bypass the city. This was reported by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic grouping of troops Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"There are no city battles in the city (Pokrovsk - ed.), the Russians have not reached the city limits, but they are trying to cover the city through neighboring settlements, villages, penetrate in certain groups, accumulate and continue to attack in order to bypass the city. In addition, the active use of UAVs and everything that the Russians have now is concentrated there in the area of Pokrovsk," Tregubov said.

The spokesperson noted that Pokrovsk is a fairly large and fortified city, so the enemy does not want to launch a frontal assault, especially since it has already been involved in urban battles in a number of other regions in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia military unit.

Addendum

On January 2, analysts from the DeepState project reported that intense fighting had been going on for several days, from December 30 to January 1, in the southern and eastern directions of Novovasylivka village, located south of Pokrovsk.