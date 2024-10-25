Russians are preparing for an assault on the Orikhiv direction: what is happening in the south
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops are preparing to conduct an assault in the area of Orikhiv. The enemy is moving its forces and assets in certain areas for a possible offensive in southern Ukraine.
The Russian occupiers are preparing to conduct assault operations in the Orikhiv direction. This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn during a telethon on Friday, an UNN correspondent reports.
The enemy in the Orikhiv sector is also preparing for assault operations, we are aware of this and we will not surrender Orikhiv
When asked about the situation in the south, Voloshyn replied: "Regarding the movement: the enemy is indeed also moving some of its forces and means, trying to build up these forces and means in certain areas where it will probably conduct its assault operations.
Addendum
On October 18, the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko , reported that the Russians could launch an offensive in southern Ukraine this week.