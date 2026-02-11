In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, Russians involved children in a militarized education system. In Alchevsk, a "first aid master class" was held for young cadets. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, Russians held a "first aid master class" in Alchevsk.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, the Russian administration continues to involve children in a militarized education system. In Alchevsk, a "first aid master class" was held for young cadets. - stated in the CPD post.

According to preliminary information, such events are formally presented as useful skills for "emergency situations," but in reality, they are an element of systemic militarization.

Training takes place in cadet corps, with military discipline, uniforms, and a clear connection to future service. Children are prepared from an early age for life in wartime conditions, normalizing violence and combat reality. Russia deliberately turns education into a tool of war, especially in the occupied territories, where there is virtually no alternative. Under the guise of "care" and "practical skills," the occupation authorities are forming a generation loyal to the regime, which will perceive war as the norm. - emphasized in the post.

Recall

Russia is intensifying army recruitment propaganda in the occupied territories, offering high payments. This is happening against the backdrop of salary delays and unequal pay among the local population.