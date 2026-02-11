$43.030.02
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Village
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Bild

Russians are preparing children in the temporarily occupied territories for war under the guise of "training"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, Russians are involving children in a militarized education system, conducting "first aid master classes" in Alchevsk. These events are an element of systemic militarization, preparing children for life in wartime conditions.

Russians are preparing children in the temporarily occupied territories for war under the guise of "training"

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, Russians involved children in a militarized education system. In Alchevsk, a "first aid master class" was held for young cadets. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, Russians held a "first aid master class" in Alchevsk.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, the Russian administration continues to involve children in a militarized education system. In Alchevsk, a "first aid master class" was held for young cadets.

- stated in the CPD post.

According to preliminary information, such events are formally presented as useful skills for "emergency situations," but in reality, they are an element of systemic militarization.

Training takes place in cadet corps, with military discipline, uniforms, and a clear connection to future service. Children are prepared from an early age for life in wartime conditions, normalizing violence and combat reality. Russia deliberately turns education into a tool of war, especially in the occupied territories, where there is virtually no alternative. Under the guise of "care" and "practical skills," the occupation authorities are forming a generation loyal to the regime, which will perceive war as the norm.

- emphasized in the post. 

Russia is intensifying army recruitment propaganda in the occupied territories, offering high payments. This is happening against the backdrop of salary delays and unequal pay among the local population.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine