Russians are preparing a campaign about "Ukraine's unreadiness for winter" in October 2025 - CPD

In the second half of October 2025, Russian propaganda will intensify its campaign about Ukraine's alleged "unpreparedness for winter." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

Details

Against the backdrop of enemy attacks on energy infrastructure, Kremlin media will fuel panic. Messages will be spread about the allegedly catastrophic situation with energy and heat supply.

It is also expected that on the eve of the adoption of the 20th package of EU sanctions, Russian propaganda will increase efforts to discredit both the sanctions themselves and the mechanism of transatlantic coordination.

Traditionally, the Kremlin will spread narratives about the alleged "ineffectiveness of sanctions" and try to provoke disagreements within the EU - the report says.

In addition, the Russians may resort to a new wave of manipulations and fakes around the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, speculation on the topic of "militarization of Europe," and will continue to try to discredit the EU's decision to shoot down Russian planes and drones.

Recall

Russian propagandists spread a fake that Ukraine could allegedly attack Poland in order to shift responsibility to the Russian Federation.