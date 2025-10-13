Russians are preparing a campaign about "Ukraine's unreadiness for winter" in October 2025 - CPD

$41.600.10
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed
10:25 AM • 12494 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 13976 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
09:37 AM • 11523 views
The EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 21210 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
07:59 AM • 14864 views
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substationsVideo
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 27552 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
07:11 AM • 17352 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions
06:07 AM • 14663 views
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensions
October 13, 04:29 AM • 19016 views
"An evening of tears, an evening of joy": Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned of challenges
Tags
Authors
Trump becomes one of the largest private Bitcoin holders in the US - ForbesOctober 13, 01:52 AM • 31276 views
Financial incentives don't work: Russia cannot compensate for losses in the war against Ukraine - ISWOctober 13, 02:25 AM • 22094 views
Enemy losses per day: over a thousand soldiers, 3 tanks and 21 artillery systems will no longer help the RussiansOctober 13, 04:14 AM • 25250 views
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale firesPhotoVideo05:19 AM • 38864 views
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in Gaza08:38 AM • 10134 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year10:25 AM • 12495 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body10:13 AM • 13976 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 21210 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 27552 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 72577 views
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
China
Israel
Sumy Oblast
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 36555 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 68276 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 71519 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 72585 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 138637 views
Shahed-136

Russians are preparing a campaign about "Ukraine's unreadiness for winter" in October 2025 - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Russian propaganda will intensify its campaign about "Ukraine's unreadiness for winter" in the second half of October 2025. Kremlin media will spread messages about the catastrophic situation with energy and heat supply, and will also discredit EU sanctions.

Russians are preparing a campaign about "Ukraine's unreadiness for winter" in October 2025 - CPD

In the second half of October 2025, Russian propaganda will intensify its campaign about Ukraine's alleged "unpreparedness for winter." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

Details

Against the backdrop of enemy attacks on energy infrastructure, Kremlin media will fuel panic. Messages will be spread about the allegedly catastrophic situation with energy and heat supply.

It is also expected that on the eve of the adoption of the 20th package of EU sanctions, Russian propaganda will increase efforts to discredit both the sanctions themselves and the mechanism of transatlantic coordination.

Traditionally, the Kremlin will spread narratives about the alleged "ineffectiveness of sanctions" and try to provoke disagreements within the EU

- the report says.

In addition, the Russians may resort to a new wave of manipulations and fakes around the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, speculation on the topic of "militarization of Europe," and will continue to try to discredit the EU's decision to shoot down Russian planes and drones.

Recall

Russian propagandists spread a fake that Ukraine could allegedly attack Poland in order to shift responsibility to the Russian Federation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
European Union
Europe
Ukraine
Poland