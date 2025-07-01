Against the backdrop of regular prisoner exchanges, the Russian Federation continues its disinformation campaign about alleged "mass cases of torture of captured Russians by Ukrainians." This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

This narrative is being circulated by a representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian traitor and collaborator Rodion Miroshnik. He claims that Ukrainians allegedly "keep Russian prisoners in secret prisons, set dogs on them, and use electric chairs."

Miroshnik did not provide any convincing evidence for his words, the CCD clarified. At the same time, the UN report of June 30, 2025, mentions new cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners by Russian military personnel, as well as torture, beatings, electric shocks, sexual violence, and humiliation in Russian prisons.

Such disinformation attacks have one goal — to shift the blame for war crimes from the aggressor to the victim and to create an informational smokescreen around new evidence of Russia's crimes. Ukraine openly cooperates with international organizations, while Russia blocks access and conceals the conditions of detention of prisoners. – states the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Reference

Rodion Miroshnik currently works in the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Before that, he was the so-called "ambassador" of the terrorist "Luhansk People's Republic" in Russia, and even earlier he was a deputy of the Luhansk Regional Council from the "Party of Regions", headed the press services of the then head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Oleksandr Yefremov and Viktor Yanukovych, who headed the "Party of Regions".

From 2006 to 2010, he headed the Luhansk Regional State Television and Radio Company, held the title of "Honored Journalist of Ukraine", but was stripped of the title in 2023.

In 2014, he supported pro-Russian separatists and the Russian occupation of Luhansk region. He is a person of interest on the "Myrotvorets" website, wanted under Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power).





The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of five to ten years with or without confiscation of property.

Recall

