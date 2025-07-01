$41.780.14
48.990.20
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
11:25 AM • 3485 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
10:00 AM • 8121 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
08:13 AM • 23122 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
06:15 AM • 78452 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 88759 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 51236 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 111611 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
June 30, 12:58 PM • 175338 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
June 30, 12:57 PM • 79534 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
June 30, 10:13 AM • 77982 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
11:25 AM • 3485 views
Russians accuse Ukraine of alleged "torture" of prisoners: CPD debunks another fake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31 views

Russia is spreading disinformation about the torture of prisoners amidst exchanges, accusing Ukraine. This is an attempt to conceal its own war crimes, documented by the UN, including executions and torture of Ukrainians.

Russians accuse Ukraine of alleged "torture" of prisoners: CPD debunks another fake

Against the backdrop of regular prisoner exchanges, the Russian Federation continues its disinformation campaign about alleged "mass cases of torture of captured Russians by Ukrainians." This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

This narrative is being circulated by a representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian traitor and collaborator Rodion Miroshnik. He claims that Ukrainians allegedly "keep Russian prisoners in secret prisons, set dogs on them, and use electric chairs."

Miroshnik did not provide any convincing evidence for his words, the CCD clarified. At the same time, the UN report of June 30, 2025, mentions new cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners by Russian military personnel, as well as torture, beatings, electric shocks, sexual violence, and humiliation in Russian prisons.

Such disinformation attacks have one goal — to shift the blame for war crimes from the aggressor to the victim and to create an informational smokescreen around new evidence of Russia's crimes. Ukraine openly cooperates with international organizations, while Russia blocks access and conceals the conditions of detention of prisoners.

– states the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Reference

Rodion Miroshnik currently works in the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Before that, he was the so-called "ambassador" of the terrorist "Luhansk People's Republic" in Russia, and even earlier he was a deputy of the Luhansk Regional Council from the "Party of Regions", headed the press services of the then head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Oleksandr Yefremov and Viktor Yanukovych, who headed the "Party of Regions".

From 2006 to 2010, he headed the Luhansk Regional State Television and Radio Company, held the title of "Honored Journalist of Ukraine", but was stripped of the title in 2023.

In 2014, he supported pro-Russian separatists and the Russian occupation of Luhansk region. He is a person of interest on the "Myrotvorets" website, wanted under Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of five to ten years with or without confiscation of property.

Recall

Russian propagandists are actively spreading disinformation about the alleged preparation for mandatory mobilization of women in Ukraine. In addition, Russians are spreading rumors that the age threshold for mobilization will be lowered to 18 years.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarNews of the World
United Nations
Ukraine
Tesla
