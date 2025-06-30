$41.640.06
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
06:31 AM • 19699 views
June 29, 04:28 PM • 44107 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 91482 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 90229 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 221554 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 183635 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 94647 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 104502 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 148885 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 248919 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Publications
Exclusives
Russian propagandists spread rumors about the mobilization of women in Ukraine: CPD debunked another fake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

Russian propaganda has intensified the spread of disinformation about the alleged preparation for mandatory mobilization of women and lowering the age limit to 18 years. The Center for Countering Disinformation refutes these fakes, calling to trust verified sources.

Russian propaganda has intensified the spread of disinformation about alleged preparations for the mandatory mobilization of women in Ukraine. In addition, Russians are spreading rumors that the age threshold for mobilization will be lowered to 18 years, writes UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

Enemy propaganda resources, citing "anonymous sources", claim that allegedly from September 1, 2025, the Ukrainian authorities "plan to mobilize up to a million women". Separately emphasized is the alleged "lowering of the age threshold to 18 years"

- reads the CPD message.

It is noted that in reality, there are no plans for the mobilization of women in Ukraine. There are no bills under consideration by the Verkhovna Rada that would provide for such changes. In addition, there are no government decisions or statements by Ukrainian officials about mass mobilization of women.

As part of this same information operation, as reported by the Center, Russian Telegram channels disseminated a deepfake video, allegedly featuring Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna proposing to legally ban women aged 18 to 27 from traveling abroad, and the Verkhovna Rada supposedly supported this initiative.  

The purpose of such information fakes is to sow panic among Ukrainians and destabilize the situation in the rear. Trust only verified sources of information and do not succumb to enemy provocations

- called on the CPD.

Addition

Russian propagandists are spreading a fake screenshot of a message from the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration about evacuation from frontline areas to disrupt the evacuation. The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted this, stating that the enemy wants to leave people under shelling.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society
Verkhovna Rada
Olha Stefanishyna
Ukraine
