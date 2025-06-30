Russian propagandists spread rumors about the mobilization of women in Ukraine: CPD debunked another fake

Russian propaganda has intensified the spread of disinformation about alleged preparations for the mandatory mobilization of women in Ukraine. In addition, Russians are spreading rumors that the age threshold for mobilization will be lowered to 18 years, writes UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

Enemy propaganda resources, citing "anonymous sources", claim that allegedly from September 1, 2025, the Ukrainian authorities "plan to mobilize up to a million women". Separately emphasized is the alleged "lowering of the age threshold to 18 years" - reads the CPD message.

It is noted that in reality, there are no plans for the mobilization of women in Ukraine. There are no bills under consideration by the Verkhovna Rada that would provide for such changes. In addition, there are no government decisions or statements by Ukrainian officials about mass mobilization of women.

As part of this same information operation, as reported by the Center, Russian Telegram channels disseminated a deepfake video, allegedly featuring Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna proposing to legally ban women aged 18 to 27 from traveling abroad, and the Verkhovna Rada supposedly supported this initiative.

The purpose of such information fakes is to sow panic among Ukrainians and destabilize the situation in the rear. Trust only verified sources of information and do not succumb to enemy provocations - called on the CPD.

Addition

Russian propagandists are spreading a fake screenshot of a message from the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration about evacuation from frontline areas to disrupt the evacuation. The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted this, stating that the enemy wants to leave people under shelling.