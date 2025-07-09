$41.850.05
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Russian websites publish data of Ukrainian military personnel and their families via Slovak servers - investigation

Kyiv • UNN

A group of Russian websites is publishing confidential data of Ukrainian military personnel and their families, using technical services in Slovakia. The goal is public humiliation and intimidation, which is part of information-psychological warfare.

Russian websites publish data of Ukrainian military personnel and their families via Slovak servers - investigation

A group of Russian websites has spread aggression into the online space. They publish confidential data of Ukrainian military personnel and their families, while also operating through technical services in Slovakia. This is reported by Aktuality, citing a study by the Jan Kuciak Center, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that these sites publish confidential information not only about Ukrainian military personnel and their family members, but also about public figures from Ukraine, Slovakia, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary.

The goal of the campaign is public humiliation, intimidation, and organizing persecution – a phenomenon known online as "doxing."

It is noted that among the technical partners of these sites is the company StormWall, registered in Slovakia but with Russian owners.

This company, according to information, provides hosting and other technical services not only for individual doxing platforms, but also for one of the Kremlin's key propaganda resources – the NewsFront website.

Among the tools used by Russian operators is the so-called "doxing-Wikipedia" – specially created websites where personal data about military personnel, activists, politicians, and even families of deceased or captured Ukrainians are systematically published.

Such activity is part of a broader information-psychological war that Russia is waging against Ukraine and its allies

- the article says.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

