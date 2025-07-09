Russian websites publish data of Ukrainian military personnel and their families via Slovak servers - investigation

A group of Russian websites has spread aggression into the online space. They publish confidential data of Ukrainian military personnel and their families, while also operating through technical services in Slovakia. This is reported by Aktuality, citing a study by the Jan Kuciak Center, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that these sites publish confidential information not only about Ukrainian military personnel and their family members, but also about public figures from Ukraine, Slovakia, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary.

The goal of the campaign is public humiliation, intimidation, and organizing persecution – a phenomenon known online as "doxing."

It is noted that among the technical partners of these sites is the company StormWall, registered in Slovakia but with Russian owners.

This company, according to information, provides hosting and other technical services not only for individual doxing platforms, but also for one of the Kremlin's key propaganda resources – the NewsFront website.

Among the tools used by Russian operators is the so-called "doxing-Wikipedia" – specially created websites where personal data about military personnel, activists, politicians, and even families of deceased or captured Ukrainians are systematically published.

Such activity is part of a broader information-psychological war that Russia is waging against Ukraine and its allies - the article says.

