Russian troops strike at Kostyantynivka: one person killed, 6 wounded

On Tuesday, October 8, Russian troops attacked Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. At least 1 person was killed and 6 others were wounded as a result of the enemy shelling. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

At least 1 person was killed and 6 wounded in a strike on Kostyantynivka. Tonight, Russians dropped three guided aerial bombs on the town, hitting two residential buildings and a previously destroyed building - Filashkin said.

According to him, the attack damaged 17 high-rise buildings, 3 educational institutions, 3 gas pipelines and 7 cars. Authorities and all responsible services are currently working at the scene.

Recall

Over the day, October 7, Russian invaders struck 2,809 times at the frontline and residential areas of Donetsk region. One person was killed. More than 10 residents of the region were also injured, including children.