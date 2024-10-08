ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Russian troops strike at Kostyantynivka: one person killed, 6 wounded

Russian troops strike at Kostyantynivka: one person killed, 6 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian troops attacked Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region, dropping three guided aerial bombs. The strike killed 1 person, wounded 6, and damaged 17 high-rise buildings and other facilities.

On Tuesday, October 8, Russian troops attacked Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. At least 1 person was killed and 6 others were wounded as a result of the enemy shelling. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

At least 1 person was killed and 6 wounded in a strike on Kostyantynivka. Tonight, Russians dropped three guided aerial bombs on the town, hitting two residential buildings and a previously destroyed building

- Filashkin said. 

According to him, the attack damaged 17 high-rise buildings, 3 educational institutions, 3 gas pipelines and 7 cars. Authorities and all responsible services are currently working at the scene.

Recall

Over the day, October 7, Russian invaders struck 2,809 times at the frontline and residential areas of Donetsk region. One person was killed. More than 10 residents of the region were also injured, including children.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka

