Russian troops strike at civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops strike at the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv, according to preliminary reports there are casualties.
Russian troops struck at the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv on Saturday afternoon, there are preliminary reports of casualties. Informed about it the head of the Kharkiv RSA Oleg Sinegubov wrote on Telegram, UNN reports .
The occupiers struck again at the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv,
Details
It is noted that there are preliminary victims, details are being established.
Recall
On the night of May 4, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones, wounding four civilians, including a child, which prompted an investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war.