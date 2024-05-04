Russian troops strike at civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv

Russian troops struck at the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv on Saturday afternoon, there are preliminary reports of casualties. Informed about it the head of the Kharkiv RSA Oleg Sinegubov wrote on Telegram, UNN reports .

The occupiers struck again at the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that there are preliminary victims, details are being established.

Recall

On the night of May 4, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones, wounding four civilians, including a child, which prompted an investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war.