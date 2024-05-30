Russian troops shelled 7 settlements in the Sumy Region 14 times, resulting in 52 explosions

During the day, the invaders shelled Sumy Region 14 times. Consequently, 52 explosions were recorded. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the Russians carried out 14 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 52 explosions were recorded. Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Miropolskaya, Khotinskaya, Esmanskaya, Sveska, Velikopisarovskaya communities were shelled - Sumy regional military administration.

Community Situation

Krasnopolskaya: the enemy used artillery attacks (2 explosions).

Belopolskaya: 15 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community and carried out artillery attacks (8 explosions).

Miropolskaya: enemy forces launched mortar attacks (6 explosions).

Khotinskaya: the terrorist army carried out an attack using a UAV (FPV Drone) (1 explosion).

Esmanska: the enemy fired mortars (6 explosions), launched a strike using a UAV (FPV Drone) (1 explosion).

Sveska: the invaders launched a mortar attack (6 explosions), struck from a UAV (FPV-kamikaze drone) (1 explosion).

Velikopisarevskaya: the Russians carried out an attack using a UAV (FPV Drone) (6 explosions).

As a result of 17 russian attacks on the Sumy Region, 2 people were killed and 6 were injured