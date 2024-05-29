ukenru
As a result of 17 russian attacks on the Sumy Region, 2 people were killed and 6 were injured

As a result of 17 russian attacks on the Sumy Region, 2 people were killed and 6 were injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28158 views

During the day, the invaders carried out 17 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region, as a result of which 2 people were killed and 6 were injured.

During the day, the enemy shelled Sumy Region 17 times, as a result of which 2 people were killed and 6 more people were injured. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the russians carried out 17 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 68 explosions were recorded. Krasnopolskaya, Miropolskaya, Esmanskaya, Seredino-Budskaya, Shalyginskaya, Druzhbovskaya, Putivlskaya, Velikopisarovskaya communities were shelled

- Sumy regional military administration.

Community Situation

Krasnopolskaya: the invaders carried out a missile strike (1 explosion), as a result of which 2 people were killed and 5 more people were injured. The enemy also launched mortar fire (4 explosions).

Miropolskaya: the enemy fired artillery (2 explosions).

Esmanska: enemy forces used mortar fire (4 explosions).

Seredino-Budskaya: the terrorist army carried out a mortar attack (3 explosions), as a result of which 1 person was injured.

Shalyginskaya: 14 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community.

Druzhbovskaya: invaders hit with MLRS (11 explosions)

Putivlskaya: the enemy fired a mortar attack (17 explosions).

Velikopisarevskaya: the russian army launched UAV attacks (4 explosions) and mortar attacks (8 explosions).

russia fired 23 times in Sumy region during the day, 81 explosions were recorded28.05.24, 22:15 • 48446 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
sumySums
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising