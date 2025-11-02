Russian troops launched a missile strike on Sumy region: there are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
On November 2, Russian troops launched a missile strike on a village in the Lebedyn community of Sumy region. Two women, aged 55 and 65, were wounded, and residential buildings were damaged.
On Sunday, November 2, Russian troops launched a missile strike on one of the villages in Sumy Oblast. As a result of the shelling, there are wounded, and the residential sector has been damaged. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.
Details
On Sunday, November 2, at 9:50 PM, Oleh Hryhorov reported on his Telegram channel that the enemy had launched a missile strike on a village in the Lebedyn community.
As a result of the attack, two civilian women, aged 55 and 65, were wounded.
According to the head of the Sumy RMA, the victims were taken to hospitals, and doctors are providing the necessary assistance.
"There is damage in the residential sector. The consequences of the attack are being investigated," Oleh Hryhorov added.
Recall
On Sunday, November 2, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, as a result of the strikes, a man was killed and a child was injured.
