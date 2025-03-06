Russian troops launched a massive airstrike on a frontline village in Kharkiv region: there is one dead and destruction
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked the village of Slatyne with guided bombs, destroying a private house. As a result of the strike, a man was killed, two women were injured, and neighboring buildings and cars were damaged.
In Kharkiv region, Russian troops launched a massive strike with guided aerial bombs on the frontline village of Slatyne, resulting in casualties and injuries. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.
As a result of the impact of the guided aerial bomb, a private residential house in the village of Slatyne in the Derhachi community was completely destroyed. According to preliminary data, a man was killed and 2 women were injured in the shelling.
In addition, a fire broke out in structural elements and a passenger car in the yard. Dry grass around an area of 500 square meters caught fire.
Nearby private homes, outbuildings, and vehicles were damaged by the shock wave.
Recall
At night, on March 6, in Kharkiv, a drone hit a high-rise building, damaging the technical floor, roof, and elevator shaft. The explosion shattered windows, damaged cars, and two people experienced severe stress.