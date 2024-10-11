Russian troops fired 98 times at the border areas of Sumy region: one person was wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops fired 98 times at the border areas of Sumy region, and 216 explosions were recorded. The attacks resulted in one civilian casualty in the Esman community.
Sumy, Khotyn, Miropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Sveska, Seredyna-Budska, Znob-Novgorodska communities were shelled,
Details
Myropilska community: launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle (1 explosion), FPV drone strikes (18 explosions).
Khotyn community: launching of an UXO (1 explosion), dropping of explosives from a UAV (3 explosions), tank shelling (4 explosions), mortar shelling (3 explosions) were recorded.
Velykopysarivska community: the enemy attacked with artillery (18 explosions), mortars (5 explosions). FPV drone (6 explosions).
Esman community: Russians attacked with cannon artillery (29 explosions). As a result of the shelling, 1 civilian was wounded. There was also an FPV drone strike (1 explosion) and mortar shelling (4 explosions).
Krasnopilska community: FPV drone strikes (12 explosions), UAV drops (2 explosions), artillery shelling (12 explosions), mortar shelling (7 explosions).
Sveska community: the enemy attacked with cannon artillery (10 explosions), mortars (2 explosions), FPV drones (2 explosions).
Novoslobidska community: there were launches of the KAB (4 explosions), FPV drone strikes (2 explosions).
Seredina-Buda community: there were UAV drops of explosives (6 explosions), FPV drone strikes (3 explosions), mortar shelling (5 explosions).
Bilopilska community: launches of UAVs (8 explosions), UAVs dropping explosives (2 explosions), FPV drone strike (1 explosion), mortar attacks (4 explosions), tank attacks (33 explosions).
Sumy community: shelling by a “Geranium-2” strike UAV was recorded (2 explosions).
Znob-Novgorod community: Russians hit with cannon artillery (3 explosions).
Shalyhynska community: there was a strike by FPV drones (2 explosions), and the dropping of explosives from a UAV (4 explosions).
Recall
On October 11, in the morning, Russian forces attacked Sumy city territorial community from the air. Two strikes were carried out with guided aerial bombs (GAB).