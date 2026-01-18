Russian troops attempted to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defenses in Kharkiv Oblast on January 17.

Over the past day, January 17, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defense in Vovchansk and towards Hrafske, Vovchanski Khutory, and Zybyne. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Joint Forces Group.

Details

In addition, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the direction of Dehtiarne and Kruhle. Ukrainian units are taking measures to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation.

In the Kupyansk direction, units of the Defense Forces neutralized the assault actions of the occupiers towards Petropavlivka and Kurylivka.

In the Velykyi Burluk direction, the invaders attacked our positions towards Chuhunivka. Enemy attacks were repelled.

Our defenders continue to destroy the superior forces of the invaders in order to slow down and stop their offensive actions - the report says.

Recall

On the night of January 18, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 201 drones, of which 167 were shot down or suppressed by air defense forces.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy carried out 90 airstrikes and used 8071 kamikaze drones. The highest enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.