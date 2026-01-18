Russian troops attempted to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defenses in Kharkiv Oblast on January 17.

$43.180.08
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 26337 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 50405 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 31865 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 43082 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 50722 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 41440 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 62495 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 30431 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 46541 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
AI takes over music charts: 2026 viral hit sparks scandal
California declares "red zone" due to deadly leptospirosis outbreak in pets
Russian aviation struck a residential area in Sumy: a 7-year-old child among the injured, 15 houses damaged
The French command has recognized the war in Ukraine as a "real laboratory of modern warfare" and is implementing the technologies observed there
Sabotage in Bryansk: ATESH partisan movement disabled a key power substation
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 62492 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for Tymoshenko
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbot
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor Castle
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration features
Russian troops attempted to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defenses in Kharkiv Oblast on January 17.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

On January 17, Russian occupiers attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses in Vovchansk and attacked Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the direction of Dehtiarne and Kruhle. Ukrainian units neutralized assault actions in the Kupyansk direction and repelled attacks in Velykoburlutske.

Russian troops attempted to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defenses in Kharkiv Oblast on January 17.

Over the past day, January 17, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defense in Vovchansk and towards Hrafske, Vovchanski Khutory, and Zybyne. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Joint Forces Group.

Details

In addition, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the direction of Dehtiarne and Kruhle. Ukrainian units are taking measures to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation.

In the Kupyansk direction, units of the Defense Forces neutralized the assault actions of the occupiers towards Petropavlivka and Kurylivka.

In the Velykyi Burluk direction, the invaders attacked our positions towards Chuhunivka. Enemy attacks were repelled.

Our defenders continue to destroy the superior forces of the invaders in order to slow down and stop their offensive actions

- the report says.

Recall

On the night of January 18, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 201 drones, of which 167 were shot down or suppressed by air defense forces.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy carried out 90 airstrikes and used 8071 kamikaze drones. The highest enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

