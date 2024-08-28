Russian troops attacked 4 communities in Chernihiv region: 33 explosions in 24 hours, some damage

Russian troops attacked 4 border communities in Chernihiv region yesterday with mortars, artillery and drones. 33 explosions were recorded, private houses were damaged, but there is no information about the victims, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"The Russian army shelled 11 villages in four border communities of Chernihiv region during the day: Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska, Snovska and Horodnyanska. They fired from mortars and cannon artillery, attacked with drones and dropped explosives from drones. In total, the border guards recorded 33 explosions," the statement reads and lists:

- Novhorod-Siverska community: in the direction of Kovpynka village - two arrivals, possibly by attack UAVs; in the direction of Pushkari village - one arrival, possibly by attack UAVs; in the direction of Hremiak village - three arrivals, possibly by 120-mm mortars and one arrival, possibly by FPV drone; in the direction of Mykhalchyna Sloboda village - one arrival, possibly by FPV drone.

- Semenivska community: in the direction of Orlykivka village - 10 hits, probably from cannon artillery. The shelling resulted in a fire that burned down private houses; in the direction of Kostobobriv village - two hits, probably from a 120-mm mortar; in the direction of Karpovychi village - two hits, an explosive device dropped from a UAV; in the direction of Leonivka village - one hit, probably from an FPV drone; in the direction of Arkhipivka village - three hits, probably from a 120-mm mortar.

- Snovska community: in the direction of the village of Khrinivka, one parish has an FPV drone.

- Horodnyanska community: in the direction of Senkivka village - four attacks, probably from a 120-mm mortar, and two more attacks from FPV drones.

There is no information on deaths or injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

