Russian troops attacked three communities in Chernihiv region: 53 explosions in 24 hours

Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska and Snovska communities in Chernihiv region overnight 53 explosions were recorded from strikes from drones, artillery, mortars and MLRS, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Russian army attacked three border communities in Chernihiv region during the day: Novhorod-Siversk, Semenivka and Snovsk," the statement reads and lists the communities:

- Novhorod-Siverska community: two explosions (probably from cannon artillery) and two explosions (probably from a multiple rocket launcher) in the direction of the village of Krasny Khutir.

- Semenivka community: 11 explosions (likely from a 120-mm mortar) and one explosion (likely from an FPV drone) in Zarichchya village, eight explosions (likely from a 120-mm mortar) in Serhiivske village, 20 explosions (likely from MLRS) in the direction of Uhly village.

- Snovska community: nine explosions (probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of Klyusy village.

There is no information on deaths or injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

