Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126175 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130860 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 214935 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162075 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158116 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145225 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207315 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112632 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194904 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105207 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops attacked three communities in Chernihiv region: 53 explosions in 24 hours

Russian troops attacked three communities in Chernihiv region: 53 explosions in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17595 views

The Russian army attacked Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska and Snovska communities in Chernihiv region. There were 53 explosions from artillery, mortars, and MLRS, with no casualties among the local population.

Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska and Snovska communities in Chernihiv region overnight 53 explosions were recorded from strikes from drones, artillery, mortars and MLRS, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Russian army attacked three border communities in Chernihiv region during the day: Novhorod-Siversk, Semenivka and Snovsk," the statement reads and lists the communities:

- Novhorod-Siverska community: two explosions (probably from cannon artillery) and two explosions (probably from a multiple rocket launcher) in the direction of the village of Krasny Khutir.

- Semenivka community: 11 explosions (likely from a 120-mm mortar) and one explosion (likely from an FPV drone) in Zarichchya village, eight explosions (likely from a 120-mm mortar) in Serhiivske village, 20 explosions (likely from MLRS) in the direction of Uhly village.

- Snovska community: nine explosions (probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of Klyusy village.

There is no information on deaths or injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

Hostile shelling causes fire in peat bogs in Chernihiv region26.08.24, 14:34 • 29210 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

